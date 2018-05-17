Meghan Markle’s go-to stylist and closest adviser has a new gig at Hudson’s Bay as fashion and bridal specialist.

Already familiar face as a lifestyle commentator on “Cityline,” Jessica Mulroney is a stylist, p.r., brand and content strategist to major Canadian brands and labels. Having teamed with the retailer in 2014 to launch the Kleinfeld brand in Canada, her role has her helping “drive the fashion and bridal business” and acting as the spokeswoman for its new Core Life brand due out this fall.

Markle’s allegiance to Canadian labels like Sentaler, Line the Label, Greta Constantine and Mackage is believed to have been steered by Mulroney’s guidance. The stylist also is also chummy with Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, the wife of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Born Jessica Brownstein, her family tree stems back to Browns Shoes founder Benjamin Brownstein. Mulroney’s husband Ben is a Canadian TV host and is the eldest son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. The couple’s daughter Caroline has been tapped as a flower girl for the royal wedding and their twin sons Brian and Mila will be page boys in the wedding party. Jessica is believed to have cinched the role of maid of honor, and Markle’s chief adviser of her wedding dress.

The pair became friendly when Markle, who was then married to Trevor Engelson, moved to Toronto to shoot “Suits.” The fashion stylist advised her on and off-air. For her character Rachel Zane’s wedding during the show’s fifth season, Markle went with an Anne Barge gown known as “Versailles.” (The actress never made it official on the USA Network show with her small-screen wedding day dissolving into a sob fest. In a “Hello Canada” video, Markle and Mulroney talked about some of the other options — a strapless Carolina Herrera gown and a two-in-one Naeem Khan dress.

Giving the career update to her 127,000 Instagram followers, Mulroney posted a photograph of herself wearing a Pendleton-lined jean jacket seated on a blue couch (available at Hudson’s Bay) with a Pendleton blanket: “5 years ago today, I was 8 months pregnant with Ivy and had twin 2 year olds at home. Although I was running a small business, I didn’t know the direction that my career would take. I had a lunch meeting with @hudsonsbay about their new bridal business and they quickly offered me a chance to take it on. I was certainly overwhelmed but decided to just jump in and it completely changed the trajectory of my career. Today, I am so happy to announce that my relationship with the company will be expanding to not only Bridal, but Fashion as well. I am excited to work with a company that I love and that is truly Canadian. Ladies and Gents, hard work pays off and today I am celebrating in STRIPES.”

Hudson’s Bay president Alison Coville said in a statement, “As we continue to drive our fashion position in Canada, Jessica is a valued and important partner of Hudson’s Bay. Working with Jessica in this new capacity gives us the opportunity to share her expert knowledge and style with our customers and ultimately provide a unique shopping experience with a compelling point of view.”

On more official terms, Mulroney said, “Hudson’s Bay is Canada’s fashion authority and I am so excited to expand my relationship with the company. I am extremely proud of the work I’ve done to help build the Kleinfeld Hudson’s Bay business and this is an incredible opportunity to speak to an even broader audience and do the same within the fashion space.”

A representative for Mulroney deferred comment to Hudson’s Bay Thursday. Coville and a Hudson’s Bay spokeswoman declined further comment.

Like Markle, whose humanitarian efforts include support of One Young World and World Vision Canada, Mulroney is cofounder of the Shoebox project, a nonprofit that collects gifts to fill shoeboxes with for women who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness in North America, The two friends caught some of the Invictus Games together with Prince Harry and Markle’s mother Doria Ragland last fall in Toronto.