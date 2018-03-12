COMMONWEALTH CONNECTION: Meghan Markle has taken part in her first official engagement with Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family at the annual Commonwealth Day service, an annual interfaith ceremony, held at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Markle joined members of the royal family including Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and the Duke of York. Later that day, the young royals — Prince William, the duchess, Prince Harry and Markle — were scheduled to attend a private reception.

The theme of this year’s service was “Towards a Common Future,” and focused on how the Commonwealth — an intergovernmental organization of 53 member countries that are former territories of the British Empire — can work to address worldwide issues such as sustainability, safety, prosperity and equality.

“Through exchanging ideas, and seeing life from other perspectives, we grow in understanding and work more collaboratively toward a common future,” said the Queen.

“There is a very special value in the insights we gain through the Commonwealth connection. Shared inheritances help us overcome difference, so that diversity is a cause for celebration rather than division. We shall see this in action at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which takes place in the United Kingdom next month, bringing together young people, business and civil society from across the Commonwealth.”

Kate Middleton wore a navy Beulah coat with a Lock and Co. hat, while Markle donned a white Amanda Wakeley coat and matching hat.

Markle has joined the royal family previously in a private capacity, spending Christmas with the royals. Last week, she traveled to Birmingham with Prince Harry to meet with young people involved with youth projects. Their visit coincided with International Women’s Day and the engaged couple met with female students who are studying STEM subjects science, technology, engineering and math.