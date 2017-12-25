NEW TRADITIONS: Meghan Markle is spending her first Christmas with the British royals after she became engaged to Prince Harry in November.

Markle joined members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Sandringham, the Queen’s country home in Norfolk.

The family attended the traditional Christmas Day church service on the estate and chatted with members of the public who also attended.

As per tradition on the evening before, the family gathered for afternoon tea, followed by a black-tie dinner and the opening of presents.

On Monday, Markle arrived on Prince Harry’s arm wearing by the Canadian label Sentaler. She paired it with a velvet dress, tan suede boots by Stuart Weitzman, a Chloe ‘Pixie’ bag and a hat in the same shade. She was joined by the Duchess, who wore a black fur hat and a plaid coat by Miu Miu.

British media reports also pointed out that Prince Harry is once again breaking with tradition, as in the past royal partners had to wait until they were married before joining the family’s Christmas celebrations.

Following the announcement of their engagement last month, the couple attended their first official engagement in Nottingham, where they took in a tour of the World Aids Day charity fair hosted by the Terrence Higgins Trust and met with teachers and students from Nottingham Academy.

Their wedding is planned for May on the Queen’s Windsor estate.