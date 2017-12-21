PRINCE CHARMING: Kensington Palace has taken to Twitter and Instagram, releasing engagement photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, shot by the Polish photographer Alexi Lubomirski, a former assistant to Mario Testino.

The images include a black-and-white close-up of Markle stroking Harry’s cheek and a more traditional image of the two sitting outside Frogmore House, a royal estate near Windsor Castle.

Following the public’s positive response to the first two images, Kensington Palace later released a third image on Instagram showing Harry and Meghan walking through the grounds of Frogmore House.

“The couple is so grateful for the warm and generous messages they have received during such a happy time in their lives. As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you,” the palace said.

In two of the images, Markle is shown wearing a gown by the British luxury brand Ralph & Russo. It features a black ruffled maxiskirt and a sheer body embroidered with gold vines.

Ralph & Russo is best known for its ultraglamorous couture and could well be a candidate to design Markle’s wedding gown. Earlier this week, the Tel-Aviv-based designer Inbal Dror also landed in the spotlight, having confirmed that she was approached by the royal family to provide sketches for a wedding gown.

The couple is due to marry on May 19 at Windsor Castle.