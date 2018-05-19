CALLING STELLA: Having chosen a Givenchy Haute Couture dress by Clare Waight Keller for her walk down the aisle Meghan Markle, the new Duchess of Sussex, turned to yet another female British designer to dress her on her wedding day: Stella McCartney.

“I am so proud and honored to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design,” said McCartney. “It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career and I am so proud of all the team on this stunning sunny royal day.”

Markle changed into a sleeveless white silk crepe gown with a high collar for the black-tie dinner being hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House in Windsor. She paired the dress with Aquazurra satin shoes with baby blue soles.

The clean lines and silk fabric of the Stella dress echoed the minimal, unembellished design she wore for her walk down the aisle.

Earlier on Saturday, when she wed Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex, Markle also donned a diamond tiara on loan from Queen Elizabeth and a veil bearing floral symbols of the Commonwealth.

McCartney was one busy designer ahead of the royal wedding: In addition to whipping up the bride’s evening gown, she also dressed Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey for the service at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

McCartney also dressed the mother of the bride, Doria Ragland, for the evening event. Ragland wore a scarlet long-sleeved dress in silk cady, nude alter suede sandals and a brass gold box clutch. All of the looks were Bespoke by Stella McCartney.

