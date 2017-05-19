FANNING THE FLAMES: Despite the fiery political climate inside and out of The Beltway this week, First Lady Melania Trump stayed cool when leaving Andrews Air Force Base Friday afternoon. Even though the May temperatures pushed 90 degrees under a blazing sun, FLOTUS donned a long-sleeve white Max Mara sweater and a Hervé Pierre high-waisted tangerine colored leather skirt with heavy ivory top stitches. Trump and the president left Washington en route to Saudi Arabia for their first official overseas visit. Upon arrival, their nine-day stay will be packed with official appearances, meetings and off-hours events with officials from Saudi Arabia and a range of other nations. The main event is the Arab Islamic American Summit which will attract leaders from dozens of Muslim countries. There will also be a regal meeting with Saudi King Salman, a country music performance and several business forums.

Her skirt Friday was designed by Pierre specifically for the occasion. He also created her widely acclaimed Inaugural Ball look. Jimmy Choo was her brand of choice for the stilettos she wore to cross the tarmac.