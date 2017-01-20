It’s Ralph. For her Inauguration look, Melania Trump turned to the most iconic name in American fashion. “With the historic swearing-in of her husband, Donald J. Trump, as the 45th President of the United States, the First Lady-elect will become America’s new First Lady wearing an American designer who transformed American fashion, Ralph Lauren,” her spokeswoman said.

The reveal came this morning as the Trumps made their way to St. John’s Church in advance of a tea at the White House and ultimately, the day’s main event at the Capitol. Unlike Thursday’s military-inspired coat, its sobriety appropriate to the solemnity of the wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, for today’s serious yet celebratory activities, Trump has gone lighter in color, chasing pale blue double-faced cashmere. It features a short, doubleface jacket with bold collar cutaway and three-quarter over a matching lean mock-turtle dress. The silhouette has a vaguely Sixties vibe, triggering comparisons to Jackie Kennedy. Trump punctuated the ultra-chic look with a graceful updo, gloves and her signature stilettos.

