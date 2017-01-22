ALICE IN WONDERLAND: Melania Trump certainly seemed to be in a New York state of mind when choosing her Inaugural Weekend looks. For Saturday’s National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral, the First Lady chose an Alice Roi navy cashmere and wool coat with a wide navy leather belt and navy gloves, which was meant to be “a nod to the chic property of Catherine Deneuve’s wardrobe in Sixties films,” according to Roi.

FLOTUS walked into the historic cathedral Saturday morning with great poise, holding hands with the president. With welted seams and a floating extrawide folded border, the coat encapsulated a traditional, classic and feminine style. The design stays true to Roi’s longstanding appreciation for the austere and classic in her work.

Throughout the inaugural festivities, Trump chose New York-based designers and more often than not, ones that can’t be found everywhere. Save for Ralph Lauren who suited her up in a Jackie Kennedy-esque blue suit for her husband’s swearing-in ceremony, the others — Norisol Ferrari, Reem Acra, Hervé Pierre and Alice Roi — are names that may not be top-of-mind for less fashion-savvy shoppers and average voters.

With nearly 20 years of experience designing, Roi, is well-known in her home city of New York and beyond. She was nominated for the CFDA’s Best New Designer award for women’s wear in 2001, which was known then as the Perry Ellis award. Roi has been featured in magazines and has also dressed her share of celebrities for red carpet events. A true New Yorker, Roi was born and raised in the city where she works and lives with her husband Marc Beckman and their two children.

Her ethos “has always straddled between uptown ladies and downtown cool, often juxtaposing the two in order to highlight their differences and similarities,” according to a statement released by the first lady’s office. Known to be cerebral and artistically inclined, Roi returned to the fashion scene a few years ago after taking a hiatus.

Ivanka Trump also counted on a New York designer for Saturday’s event, wearing a burgundy velvet Carolina Herrera dress, which was her third Inaugural Weekend ensemble from the designer.