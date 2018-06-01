FEET TO STREET: Accessories company Melissa on Friday celebrates the grand opening of a summer pop-up on Abbot Kinney Boulevard to serve what the firm said is an important market for the brand.

The 350-square-foot space, done in conjunction with the company’s U.S. distributor, is located at 1108 Abbot Kinney Boulevard. It is to remain open for two months, stocked with the company’s footwear and accessories for women, men, girls and toddlers. The offering will also reflect the company’s new unisex approach to sizing.

Within that assortment will be the company’s shoe and bag collaborations with Baja East, Jason Wu, Salinas and Vivienne Westwood.

“Abbot Kinney really embodies the Melissa vibe. The atmosphere, warm weather and willingness of locals to be unique and free with the way they dress and accessorize drew us to the space,” said Melissa vice president of marketing Raquel Metz Scherer. “Venice has such an individual spirit, different from the rest of L.A.”

As far as how the company thinks about retail elsewhere, Metz Scherer said there’s also focus on its Galeria Melissa concept in New York’s SoHo.

“We are continuing to expand our presence in New York City, specifically at our U.S. flagship, Galeria Melissa….” she said. “We want the store to be a true part of the neighborhood, to function as a free gallery space highlighting today’s most up-and-coming artists.”

The space recently rolled out an installation by Natalia Stuyk for the artist’s first solo exhibition.

“It’s incredibly important to our brand DNA to embrace design and art, and empower young creators,” Metz Scherer said.

Melissa also has flagship stores in São Paulo and London’s Covent Garden.