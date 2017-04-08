A memorial service honoring Santiago Barberi Gonzalez, Nancy Gonzalez president and creative director of the Nancy Gonzalez accessories brand, will be held April 25 at 4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fofh Avenue in Manhattan. Invitations were emailed to family and friends on Saturday afternoon.

Barberi Gonzalez died March 24 at the age of 40. The cause of death remains unknown.

Santiago’s mother Nancy Gonzalez had issued a statement about her son’s death, calling him “a creative genius. He was a rare talent, with a great passion for his craft, his art and his family.”

El Museo Del Barrio will also conduct a special tribute for the fashion executive at its spring gala, planned for May 11.