MeUndies’ new line of underwear looks to simply get the job done no matter the occasion.

A women’s line, launched Thursday, is called Everyday by MeUndies and rolls out with 11 styles. The range includes bralettes, thongs and hipsters among other styles in a neutral offering of solids and prints.

“We really liked the existing line and we felt when we created it, it was pretty comprehensive in terms of styles, but this line is very distinct from that,” said Kellie Swanton, director of product and merchandising.

MeUndies launched with men’s before expanding to women’s and when it made that move, the approach largely took what the company was doing for men and translated it for women, Swanton said. It helped nab customers, but women shop differently than men for their underwear with factors such as visible panty lines and muffin-top considerations that go into a purchase, she added.

The Everyday line looks to address those issues and was in development for roughly a year. The line reflects a culmination of more than 3,000 responses from customers to find out what they wanted out of their underwear.

Everyday ranges in price from $16 thongs to $32 triangle bralettes.

“One of the core tenets of when Jon [Shokrian] started this company is he wanted to make the underwear shopping process simple,” Swanton said. “That said, we also want to meet all of the needs of our customers. We’re constantly getting feedback about what it is that they’re looking for.”

The line is available online and at the company’s recently opened pop-up in Palo Alto.

The company also appears poised for expansion on the brick-and-mortar front. A boarded-up storefront on the upper level of Westfield Century City says MeUndies is set to open a store at the redeveloped mall in 2018. MeUndies, through a spokesperson, said the company is still in talks with the mall on a potential opening next year and declined further comment.

