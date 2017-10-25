MeUndies continues to test its brand at retail.

The Culver City, Calif.-based online business, which sells underwear and other basics, opens its temporary shop Wednesday evening at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto in a space totaling 1,729 square feet.

“Our first pop-up will offer a glimpse of what’s to come for MeUndies retail spaces, which will allow us to enhance our membership program,” MeUndies head of retail and strategy Andres Engel said.

MeUndies, started in 2011, lets shoppers purchase items online at their convenience or sign up for a monthly membership.

The store is designed to reward members who shop the brand in real life with special discounts and first dibs at new designs. There will also be space allocated to members only for special events.

The model is somewhat in the vein of other digital brands that have entered physical retail where the focus is on boosting the member experience, while also deepening companies’ understanding of the customer base. Fabletics, which started out as an online activewear brand, benefits from a membership model that can offer those who opt into the program a more enhanced in-store experience. Revolve took it a step further with its Revolve Social Club on Melrose Avenue, which operates on an invite-only basis. Other digital brands are putting completely new spins on retail with their forays into the physical world. Designer resale site Tradesy next month bows a hybrid showroom and art space to be used largely by stylists and influencers, while subscription box firm FabFitFun recently tested its first consumer-facing pop-up.

MeUndies, which counts Simon Ventures as one of its investors, first launched into physical retail with a pop-up on Venice’s famed Abbot Kinney Boulevard, which the company marked as a successful first go at brick-and-mortar.

