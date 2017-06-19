GRAPHIC IMPACT: Arthur Arbesser whipped up a characteristically playful, arty set for the launch of his hook-up with Yoox in Milan on Monday, featuring his first collection for men.

The Milan-based Austrian designer recreated for the event a colorful village replete with deckchairs and a minihouse that models lifted up to reveal one of his prints lining the walls.

Housing around 70 pieces, the men’s and women’s lines also came splashed with his signature prints and graphics ranging from socks and bags to bright basics like cotton drill jackets in a black-and-white checkerboard print with contrast top stitching, cropped sweatshirts, graphic knits and minidresses. The collection went on sale on the Yoox site Monday morning.

“With these tough times I wanted to do something that was fresh and positive but also affordable and very immediate, that works online,” said the designer.