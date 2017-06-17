MENDES MODELS: Shawn Mendes admitted he was “a little nervous” ahead of his runway appearance on the Emporio Armani runway. He shouldn’t have worried – even if it was somewhat awkward. As he self-consciously held his arm aloft, he walked and skipped down the catwalk to the tune of his hit “Mercy” at the close of the show. Mendes said he was “not used to wearing high fashion” but that he eased into it with the Armani looks for their “fit and comfort.” Mendes fronts the ad campaign for the new Emporio Armani smartwatch, presented at the tail end of the show with a video and officially launched on Saturday evening at the designer’s megastore in Milan. The venue was already under siege by Mendes’ fans in the afternoon–scorching sun be damned.

“No time for holidays,” gamely said Armie Hammer, who will promote “Cars 3” through the summer. Hammer has joined the cast of the latest installment of the Disney-Pixar computer-animated film series, lending his voice to villain Jackson Storm. Ahead of the show, asked about the first movie, doing a quick count, Hammer said he was 19 and that he “loved it.” The actor has recently worked with Italian director Luca Guadagnino on “Call Me by Your Name,” out in November. Incidentally, Armani tapped Guadagnino for a short film in 2013.

Olympic beach volley player for the Italian team, standing at 6.5 feet, Alex Ranghieri gets his Armani clothes made-to-order, he admitted. Although the designer is the technical sponsor of the team with his EA 7 brand, this was the first Armani show for Ranghieri.

