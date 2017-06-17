MILAN — On Thursday night, the Italian Chamber of Fashion marked the opening of Milan Fashion Week with the third edition of Milano Moda Graduate, which continues to promote the creativity of young designers.

The show, held at the Fabbrica del Vapore venue, a former train factory, staged collections from seven young designers selected among 260 requests from 28 Italian fashion schools.

Camera Nazionale della Moda invited an international jury presided over by Renzo Rosso, founder of Diesel parent group OTB, to evaluate the candidates and assign the award. Other members of the jury included Camera president Carlo Capasa; Jacopo Etro; Moncler chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini; Anna Zegna, and Sara Sozzani Maino, head of Vogue Talents at Vogue Italia, among others.

Alberto Furlan of IUAV scooped up the prize for best collection with a contemporary and sporty lineup of men’s wear with a focus on juxtaposition of different fabric scraps – imagine denim over a pinstriped formal pant, for instance.

For the first time, MAC Cosmetics bestowed a prize. Istituto Marangoni’s Yanrong Ma received the award from the company’s brand manager Paolo Deponti as special recognition for a capsule that best interpreted this season’s MAC focus on texture and colors.

Alongside the fashion designers’ show, Milano Moda Graduate also staged a static exhibition focusing on accessory design, communication, fashion marketing and styling, each category with a prize. Tea Righini was named best accessory designer and won an internship at Salvatore Ferragamo and Manuel Sinopoli gained an internship at the Zegna Group for his styling portfolio, among others.

At the end of the show, Capasa thanked the young talents and the companies that offered internships to winners, including Etro, Moncler and Alberta Ferretti. He also underlined the importance of Tavolo sulla Formazione Moda [Fashion Education Board] – a side organization within the Camera that aims to promote and follow up on fashion education in Italy. Milano Moda Graduate was the project’s debut event.

