MIAMI HEADLINERS: Miami Fashion Week, which highlights 2019 resort collections of established and emerging designers, will take place May 30 to June 3.

The event begins with a press conference at East Miami, a hotel within Brickell City Centre, a party at Saks Fifth Avenue and a runway show by Venezuelan-born designer Oscar Carvallo. Select runway shows will return to Ice Palace Studios at 59 NW 14th Street in Miami from 5 to 8 p.m. Designers such as Custo Barcelona, Ángel Sánchez, Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, Rene by RR, Shantall Lacayo and Benito Santos will show exclusive collections.

As part of the third annual fashion week, Colombia will be the guest country this year and there will be an exclusive runway show featuring Colombian designers Daniella Batlle, Carolina Estefan and Lina Cantillo.

MIAFW is sponsored by Lexus.

In collaboration with the Miami Fashion Institute at Miami Dade College and the Knight Foundation Fund at The Miami Foundation, MIAFW will host Miami Fashion Week Summit. It will run parallel to each day’s runway shows from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus’ auditorium. The summit will focus on the fashion industry’s sustainable and ethical issues. The event will be hosted by fashion model and entrepreneur Valeria Maza, and the program will showcase Kavita Parma, founder of The IOU Project; Carry Somers, founder of Fashion Revolution; Javier Goyeneche, owner and president of ECOALF, and Sass Brown, founding dean of Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation, among others.

MIAFW’s honorary president, Antonio Banderas, will return to Miami and host exclusive events. In addition, MIAFW will host an exclusive Miami Fashion Week Benefit Gala, hosted by Banderas, supporting Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation and his own foundation, Fundación Lágrimas y Favores on June 1 at 8 p.m. at the Alfred I. DuPont Building. The annual event features a sit-down dinner, live entertainment, live auction benefiting the foundations and fashion. Tickets start at $500.