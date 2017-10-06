Watch and jewelry lovers turned out Thursday night at Piaget’s West Coast flagship on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills for a cocktail party and conversation with its U.S. brand ambassador Michael B. Jordan. The “Creed” star attracted a crowd including fellow actors Abbie Cornish, Anna Schafer, Sarah Wright Olsen and “This Is Us” star Lonnie Chavis, as well as Mohammed Sultan Al Habtoor.

In a question-and-answer session with Degen Pener, Jordan discussed his history with Piaget, his evolving style and favorite red-carpet looks. With help from his longtime stylist Jeff Kim, he highlighted his favorite fashion looks from a range of designers including Dior Homme, Givenchy, Calvin Klein, Vivienne Westwood Man and Public School.

“Before I worked with Jeff, I didn’t really know how to dress myself. He’s helped me take a lot of risks,” said Jordan of his colorful style and embrace of pattern. His favorite Piaget timepieces include the Altiplano 60th Anniversary Limited Edition timepiece with a green patinated dial worn for the Met Gala and the diamond Altiplano 38mm 900P worn for the Golden Globe awards. On Thursday he wore the Piaget Polo S Limited Edition, which he referenced as his go-to watch for everyday.

As with all his suit looks, Jordan has his right shirt cuff tailored up half an inch to show off his watches. Jordan later told guests that he kept a photograph from his eighth grade prom in which he’s wearing a white suit and hat. “It was pretty bad. I won’t be posting that on social media,” he laughed.

While guests enjoyed Champagne and a whiskey tasting, DJ Michelle Pesce kept the crowd moving during the evening, which was in support of Lupus L.A., an organization close to Jordan’s heart. Among the guests was his mother, who lives with the chronic disease.