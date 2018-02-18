AFTER MIDNIGHT: In addition to an eye for emerging talent, Browns knows how to throw a good party.

To celebrate the launch of its exclusive capsule with designer-of-the-moment Michael Halpern, the retailer invited the London Fashion Week crowd to the famous burger joint Five Guys.

It might not have been their usual hangout, but attendees — including Aymeline Valade, Julia Restoin Roitfeld, Mary Charteris and performer Honey Dijon — seemed to enjoy the change of atmosphere and the refreshingly laid-back vibe.

They ate burgers at the silver tinsel-covered booths, drank beers and milkshakes, took selfies with the disco balls that were scattered across the venue and danced until the early hours — a rarity at fashion parties — to performances by the band HMLTD and DJ Kim Ann Foxman.

“We just don’t like to do things in a typical manner,” said Holli Rogers, Browns’ chief executive officer. “The collection’s theme was ‘After Midnight’ so we were just thinking about what you do after hours and no matter what city you are in, a burger and fries after a party is always a great idea.”

Halpern, who had just presented his fall collection on the catwalk, was on the same page: “This is the only way I would enjoy celebrating after a show. Doing something really fancy could be great and I’d love to go to it for someone else, but for me this feels more natural and true to how my friends and I would celebrate.”

Halpern, who received the emerging designer award at last year’s Fashion Awards in London and has been celebrated for his exuberant, sequined creations, said he was keen to work with Browns given their history of taking chances on young designers. For his After Midnight capsule for the retailer, he focused on introducing a darker color palette and “modern, easy silhouettes” that women can wear to party until after midnight.

Rogers has been focusing on championing young talent as part of her strategy for Browns. Earlier this week, the retailer also unveiled a collection by the Central Saint Martins designer Conner Ives and she is keeping the up-and-coming Matty Bovan on her radar, too.