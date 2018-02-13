THE ART OF THE SKETCH: Michael Kors has teamed with renowned fashion artist David Downton on a special capsule collection. The designs will be shown at the Michael Kors runway show at the Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center Wednesday at 10 a.m. The capsule will hit stores this fall.

While additional details weren’t divulged, it is believed that the illustrations will appear on handbags.

In 1966, Downton was commissioned to draw at the Paris couture by a Sunday supplement and since then his illustrated reports from the shows have appeared in such publications as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar and The New York Times. His commercial client list includes Chanel, Dior, Tiffany & Co., Topshop, Joyce Hong Kong, Harrods, Estée Lauder and the V&A Museum. He has also produced portraits of some celebrities including Cate Blanchett, Dita Von Teese, Catherine Deneuve and Linda Evangelista.

“This is our first collaboration with an artist for Michael Kors Collection, and it is very personal. David captures people’s essence and style without feeling the need to draw every detail about them — it’s the magic of a great illustrator,” Kors said.

Following the show, Kors will host an intimate dinner at JG Melon to toast the collaboration.