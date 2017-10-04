Ten HSBC female bankers, in partnership with Girls Inc., are mentoring 10 New York teenagers from low-income communities, with a little help from Michael Kors Holdings Inc.

The initial meetings between the teens and their mentors were built around a fun, fashion experience last week where they went “shopping” at a Michael Kors store in SoHo for an outfit to wear to the Most Powerful Women in Banking awards dinner Thursday night. The outfits were part of a “generous contribution” from Michael Kors, according to HSBC. Personal stylist Jasmin Rainieri will do the teens’ hair and makeup.

Cate Luzio, executive vice president and global head of international subsidiary banking at HSBC, said, “By having the teens join a great event that celebrates powerful women, we hope to inspire them to achieve great things in their own lives, and to look forward to ongoing conversations with their mentors about education, careers and life.”

The mentors and teens are slated to meet three times each month — two one-on-one sessions and one group session — over the course of the 2017-18 academic year.

The extensive mentoring program extends an existing collaboration between HSBC and Girls Inc. since 2015 on mentoring opportunities that involved hundreds of HSBC employees. In 2015, the bank made a three-year, $1 million investment in Girls Inc. to support the participation of more than 1,000 middle school-aged girls in After-School Math Plus, a program to help the students build math skills. Luzio joined the Girls Inc. board in February.