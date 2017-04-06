KORS ON STAGE: The ever-quotable and enterprising Michael Kors will have plenty to share with Alina Cho when he headlines the June 21 opener of “The Atelier With Alina Cho” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

With his signature label in its 36th year, Kors has weathered the waves of American fashion better than most. (Last year his company’s fiscal revenues hit $4.55 billion.) The “Project Runway” judge is known for his quick wit and direct manner. His friendship with Cho, editor-at-large at Ballantine Bantam Dell, should only heighten their banter. Their chat will be part of the third season of “The Atelier” series, which has featured such fashion figures as Alber Elbaz, Diane von Furstenberg, Olivier Rousteing, Donatella Versace, Alexander Wang and Anna Wintour.

From a business perspective, the 2010 CFDA Lifetime Achievement Award winner will talk about his company’s initial public offering and success as a public company. While Wall Street has cooled a bit on Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. shares, the company continues to cast a wide net. Along with a few new smartwatches and a renewed commitment to plus sizes, Michael Kors has broadened its product offerings, amped up its global footprint and bolstered its e-commerce.

In February, Kors set the pace during New York Fashion Week as the first fashion show to be live-streamed on Twitter. Unlike previous fashion shows live-streamed via Periscope, Kors’ most recent effort was meant to merge the “first-screen” experience of a live event — which is typically highly produced — with the “second-screen” functionality of Twitter. Looking further back into his past, Kors is expected to share a few childhood memories, such as his five-year-old self advising his mother on her wedding dress choice.

From a philanthropic point of view, Kors may delve into his global partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme, which tapped him as an Ambassador Against Hunger.