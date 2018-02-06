After several seasons showing at Spring Studios, Michael Kors is moving to the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center. The show will take place on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

The designer’s invitations and artwork were designed by theater poster artist James McMullan.

“I wanted the show to be a love letter to New York,” Kors said. “I’m inspired by everything about the city — the electricity, the speed, the diversity, the individuality, and the art and food and fashion. So much of New York is iconic, from the architecture to the theater to the faces, and anyone who’s ever been here has their own New York story. For me to show at Lincoln Center, in a building designed by renowned architect Eero Saarinen, with artwork specifically created by James McMullan — that’s a New York story I wanted to share with everyone.”

The fall Kors Collection runway show will be live-streamed directly from New York to Michael Kors’ international audience across michaelkors.com, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

In related developments, Shoppable Street Style will return this season with some of the house’s favorite influencers, such as Tina Leung, Helena Bordon, Jessica Kahawaty and Hikari Mori. Fans from around the world will be able to shop key pieces from the spring 2018 looks worn by them to the show, via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Line and others. Following the show, customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Japan can also see the influencers’ looks and shop them on michaelkors.com.

On Feb. 11, the brand will reveal the third season of its pre-show miniseries called “Kors Commute,” featuring Kors in a limo with industry insiders as he gets ready for New York Fashion Week. This season’s series will feature Ashley Graham, Alek Wek and Linda Fargo talking about fashion. The series will live on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter leading up to the show.

Helena Bordon will take over the Michael Kors Snapchat on the day of the show. Consumers are also invited to tune into the brand’s Instagram Stories to get a glimpse of the backstage happenings, chat with top models and experience the energy of show day.