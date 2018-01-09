Michelangelo’s David performed double duty Tuesday night in Florence when the iconic marble sculpture was the backdrop for an innovative — and striking — video installation.

In an event on the first night of the Pitti Uomo show, Italian fabric producer Lanificio Luigi Ricceri presented “Fabric as Art,” a presentation by multidisciplinary artist Felice Limosani.

The installation featured 10 of the mill’s fabrics that were projected on the wall behind — and then directly onto — the 17-foot-tall statue.

Following the seven-minute installation, guests were treated to cocktails and small bites at the Galleria dell’Accademia.