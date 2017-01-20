A NOTE OF APPRECIATION: As Melania Trump assumes the position of First Lady, Michelle Obama’s makeup artist Carl Ray is among those reflecting on the legacy of the former FLOTUS.

“The end of this historic era is bittersweet for sure,” said Ray, who handled Obama’s makeup during the eight years she joined her husband in the White House. Along with Obama’s efforts in support of military families, addressing childhood obesity and more, Ray emphasized the example she provided to the next generation of leaders. “In my opinion, what the country and young people continue to learn from her in terms of beauty — inside and outside — is to be authentic, to be strong and to be the best version of yourself every single day,” he said. Ray plans to continue to work with Obama going forward, although his schedule is likely to be freer for other clients. Ray declared, “I’m ready for the new beginning and experiences the future holds.”