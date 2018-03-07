In honor of Taiwanese brand Shiatzy Chen’s 40th anniversary, friends and fans of the house took over the basement of the Palais de Tokyo, painted in vivid colors. In the front row was a mix of up-and-coming faces such as “Reign” and “Teen Wolf” actress Adelaide Kane or French actress Luna Besson, but also industry heavyweight Michelle Yeoh.

The opulent collection would fit right into Yeoh’s upcoming role as Eleanor Sung-Young in “Crazy Rich Asians,” directed by Jon M. Chu and adapted from Kevin Kwan’s best-selling novel of the same name. She will also star a comedy director and respected action choreographer’s Yuen Woo-Ping.

Comedic value aside, the Asian action star is a firm supporter of women empowerment. “[Helping women being financially independent] helps families and nations to grow,” she said.