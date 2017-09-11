As a fashion designer Miguel Adrover may consider himself dead, but as a human being he is very much alive and well.

His Instagram post Sunday, “The DESIGNER Miguel Adrover Is Dead,” gave many a scare. But Adrover’s former publicist and longtime friend Marion Greenberg said Adrover is fine. Still living in Majorca with his family and where he has his own home, Adrover is a tough man to get a word with. Cell phones are not his thing, Greenberg said.

“Thank goodness he is OK. I don’t think he did it for shock purposes. I think he did it because that’s the way he feels. The message is that he’s moving on to another project. And stay tuned,” said Greenberg, who first met Adrover at the recommendation of Alexander McQueen.

“Lee was working at Givenchy at the time and he said he wanted me to meet his very good friend who has made a few pieces of clothing. Miguel was working in his basement. I met him. And then I came back and brought Linda Dresner, who still had her store in New York, to the basement,” she said.

From that East 3rd Street basement, Adrover built an internationally known label. Once the wonder boy of the New York fashion scene, Adrover skyrocketed to fame in the late Nineties. But by 2004 his stardom, as the many that followed have since experienced, came crashing down when he lost his financial backing. Short on cash, the designer even tried a last-ditch effort, taking a final bow wearing a T-shirt that read, “Anyone see a backer?”

Adrover has always done things differently. Unabashed about his disdain for how the financial side of fashion squelches creativity, he used stamped dollar bills to invite guests to his fall 2000 show at the Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural Center. The Lower East Side location was not exactly familiar territory for some of the editors in the crowd. Adrover tore up a Burberry trench and turned it into a dress — and unintentionally a legal dispute. His debut collection featured a distressed coat made with remnants of the mattress from the late wordsmith Quentin Crisp. He later retooled and repurposed Hermès, Louis Vuitton and Ralph Lauren pieces, as well as Marlboro and Coca-Cola logos.

“I think in his soul he’s an artist so that was his way of announcing his new project,” Greenberg said. “The most important thing is he is alive and well.”