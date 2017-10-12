MILAN — In keeping with Milan’s effort to bring the fashion industry closer to the city’s citizens, the municipality has organized “Apritimoda! Milan Discovers Atelier,” an event developed in collaboration with the Italian Fashion Chamber, the Ministry of Economic Development, the Italian National Trust and Altagamma.

On Oct. 21-22, 20 companies, spanning from Giorgio Armani, Etro and Antonio Marras to Missoni, Ermenegildo Zegna and Versace, will open the doors of their headquarters and ateliers to the public. The Ferré Foundation and the Laboratori Scala [the atelier of the storied theater] will also take part in the initiative.

“The latest Milan fashion week has demonstrated that the approach of our fashion industry is updating and when a mature sector decides to evolve it immediately results more contemporary,” said Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala. “And I think that being contemporary means giving the people the chance to take part in a project and share experiences.”

According to Cinzia Sasso, who conceived the project, the companies involved in the program will offer different kinds of activities. “Someone will show their signature manufacturing techniques, others will involve visitors in a photo shoot. There will also be brands unveiling their latest collections,” Sasso said.

Thanks to a partnership with the most important Milanese fashion schools, 150 students will serve as volunteers guiding the visitors through the venues.

“I think this event represents a form of generosity of fashion houses,” said the Italian Fashion Chamber’s president Carlo Capasa. “Fashion is becoming more and more generous and is really getting more and more involved in the communication of positive messages.”