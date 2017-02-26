ON THE FLY: “We’re on our way back to London now – if Doris lets us fly,” said David Gandy who, along with Suki Waterhouse, made a quick trip to Milan to talk to guests at a British Airways tea party on Corso Como.

He was referring, of course, to Storm Doris, which pounded the U.K. with rain, snow and winds that hit 95 miles per hour last week.

Gandy, a British model and entrepreneur, has just inked a fresh three-year deal with Marks & Spencer, expanding on his modeling and ambassadorial role to consult on suiting and formal wear.

He was chatting to – and posing for selfies with – guests alongside Waterhouse, who was also jetting back to London so she could then hop a plane to New Orleans to start filming “Assassination Nation.”

Good thing both are friendly with British Airways.

Waterhouse’s film, written and directed by Sam Levinson, centers on a clutch of suburban teenage girls who become victims of hacking. It also stars Hari Nef and Odessa Young.

Kendall Jenner also made a stop in Milan to cut the ribbon on the newly re-located La Perla boutique on 14 Montenapoleone. The model and reality TV star had walked on the La Perla runway in New York earlier this month.

The new space spans 2,600 square feet across two floors. It was designed by Baciocchi Associati Studio, and was expanded to house the new ready-to-wear offer developed by creative director, Julia Haart.