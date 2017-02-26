FEET FIRST: Scores of fans turned out for a meet-and-greet with blogger Chiara Ferragni, aka The Blonde Salad, to mark the launch of a one-month pop-up shop for her spring shoe collection at the So-Milano concept store.

Ferragni, who had been at the venue since morning presenting her fall shoe line to editors in town for Milan Fashion Week, switched gears – and slipped off her Dior sweater to reveal a white Dior bra top – for the afternoon event with members of the public.

She paired it with acid-washed jeans, a chubby fur jacket and white sneakers embroidered with red glitter hearts – from her Chiara Ferragni Collection, naturally. The social media star, who has 8.2 million followers on Instagram, said she doesn’t get to gauge reaction to new styles when meeting with her fans.

“Usually, there is such a short time to take photos and say hello to everybody. I do the Chiara Ferragni Collection Instagram myself, so it’s really more about reading the comments, and also on my profile. Every time I post something about the new Chiara Ferragni Collection, it’s really about seeing what people think,” she said.

“If I really like the shoes, we’re still going to produce it. But at the same time, we have good feedback about what the customers like and what they don’t like,” she added.

Ferragni admitted that since it was launched in 2013, her shoe operation has become increasingly professional. “We just are more organized and we’re more on time. We used to be so late, and now we try to take inspiration months and months before even designing the collection,” she said.

The theme for next fall is Candy Street, so she set up a giant candy dispenser filled with shoes in the store. Meanwhile, a booth outside dispensed free juices and lollipops bearing her signature eye logo. Alongside footwear, Ferragni also showed a smattering of leisure wear, including a pink bomber jacket.

“I’m really into shoes, so I think this is a really good area for me, but at the same time I would also want to do more, maybe in the future. I don’t know if I would be ready for a ready-to-wear line, because this is much more of a casual kind of collection,” she said. “I really want the shoe to be the center of the look, and then everything else I design is just something to wear together.”