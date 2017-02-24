SEE FOOD DIET: Who knew Zoey Deutch was such a foodie?

“Ooh, I need more of those,” the petite actress said Wednesday night, pointing to a bowl of battered seafood nibbles at the dinner Max Mara hosted in her honor at Lagosteria in Milan.

The memory of a pizza Deutch ate in Naples a few years ago lives on in her memory.

“When I thought about the pizza, I mean, I wanted to cry because it was so delicious. That’s how committed I am to my love of food, okay?” she said. “I just need carbs and cheese. Maybe that’s why I have pimples everywhere. But, you know, life’s too short.”

Deutch is the 12th recipient of the annual Women In Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award, and will be honored at the 2017 Women In Film Crystal + Lucy Awards on June 13 in Beverly Hills, as reported.

Earlier in the day, Deutch shot an ad campaign for the Italian brand. She arrived at the dinner with her actress mother, Lea Thompson of “Back to the Future” fame.

Deutch is currently on the road promoting “Before I Fall,” directed by Ry Russo-Young, but was mum on her next film project.