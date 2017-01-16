“What should I ask him?” and “my hands are shaking” were only two of the reactions overheard at the So-Milano concept store on Sunday night at a meet-and-greet for shoppers with designer Jeremy Scott. The Scott-effect ranged from selfies and Instagram videos to more traditional proofs of affection, such as little chats with the designer and even hugs.

“The reaction has been phenomenal, everyone has been so supportive,” said Scott, who had shown his men’s and women’s pre-fall collections a day earlier.

Welcomed more as a rock star than a designer, Scott greeted his fans one by one during the cocktail at the venue, which showcased his namesake collection for spring 2017. Pin-up legs printed over shirts and pants, Barbie-pink dresses, fluo-colored accessories and pumps bearing his first name on the side were among some of the pieces presented in So-Milano’s signature spherical cases.

“Why here? It’s the newest, hottest store in Milan, so what better place to be and share my work with the people that love it so much?” explained the designer.

Opened in September, the 3,230-square-foot shopping destination was founded by retailers Giordano Ollari and Aldo Carpentieri, who conceived a new formula of presenting one brand at a time, for a total of eight labels a year. First up was J.W. Anderson, who attended So-Milano’s inauguration event last September during fashion week presenting exclusive editions and art objects along with his apparel line.