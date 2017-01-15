The Milan Fashion Week crowd hit T’a Milano — a trendy bistro opened by the same-name heritage Milanese chocolate brand — for Saturday night’s GQ bash. The hosts had even whipped up branded boxes of fruit-filled chocolate beans for the event, though the ever-disciplined Tom Ford declined to sample them. The designer, who has been busy promoting his latest movie “Nocturnal Animals,” is in town for his men’s presentation. “I’ve been coming to Milan since the mid-Eighties, even before. It’s very nostalgic because Richard [Buckley] and I used to live here and I’ve had offices here for a long time. There’s something I remember about everything. I had dinner at Il Baretto the other night, which looks the same as it has always looked,” he said.

Nick Jonas, who had attended the Emporio Armani show earlier in the day, and models Johannes Huebl and Andrés Velencoso also attended the event. Gaia Trussardi and Kean Etro also attended.

In the crowd, footwear designer Giuseppe Zanotti, who is also here presenting his men’s collection, said next week he’ll be heading to L.A. for a party with Jennifer Lopez hosted by Neiman Marcus to celebrate their collaboration. A second collection of footwear designed with Lopez, for fall 2017, will be presented to buyers in New York in late January, he said. “There are some beautiful, sexy boots with a latex-like finish.”

Nicolò Oddi made an entrance in one of his fringed cashmere cardigans. The emerging designer, who founded the label with his sister Carlotta Oddi, the former assistant of Anna Dello Russo, said new designs being presented in their Milan showroom this week include a style embroidered with cacti and horses, a poncho and a striped style with a jacquard belt.