UP FRONT: Lending their support, model Johannes Huebl and Australian and Taiwanese actors Brenton Thwaites and Sphinx Ting joined Salvatore Ferragamo face Andrés Velencoso front row at the house’s show on Sunday to take in the debut effort by Guillaume Meilland.

Thwaites, who is in Europe for the promotion of “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” which will be released in the U.S. in May, shared some color on the filming. “We shot it back in Australia in my hometown, in a lot of places from my youth like Hamilton Island, with the Great Barrier Reef, which was pretty amazing,” he said.

Following the show, he had a go at channeling his inner fashion critic, sharing his appraisal of the collection. “It was very elegant but, to be honest, I liked a lot of the messier stuff like the denim jacket with the rough undershirt, and there was a cool striped black-and-white coat toward the end,” he said. So does he have any campaigns in the pipeline? “Right now, just managing to get dressed in the morning is my main aim,” he said.