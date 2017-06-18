Armie Hammer was the special guest at the GQ party, held at Milan’s this season at Palazzo Crespi Saturday night.

Hammer is becoming a pro at Milan Fashion Week, having attended the Emporio Armani and Versace shows earlier in the day — although he was wearing a Tom Ford suit for the event. Hammer has spent a lot of time in Italy recently filming “Call Me by Your Name.” Luca Guadagnino directed the movie in Crema, a one-hour ride from Milan, and the film will be hitting American theaters at the end of November.

“Being in Crema, being with Luca [Guadagnino], being with Timothée [Chalamet,] being there in that weather, the sun, it was hot, we were riding bicycles … it just felt like the perfect summer romance making the movie,” said Hammer.

The movie is based on André Aciman’s book “Call Me by Your Name” – a passionate love story between an Italian teenager and an American man.

While Off-White creative director Virgil Abloh was spinning a DJ-set at the party, a range of fashion personalities, including Diego Della Valle, Thom Browne and Angela Missoni stopped by.

