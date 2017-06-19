PAYNE FAME: Walking by the Giorgio Armani Hotel early Monday morning, a throng of young girls was already forming a line, clustered around the entrance. The reason? One Direction’s singer and songwriter Liam Payne was in town to attend the designer’s namesake show, his first ever. “Except for the Victoria’s Secret show — and that was very different,” said Payne. “It’s funny how [the models] go for burgers after the show is over,” said the young artist with a laugh. In May, Payne released his first single, “Strip That Down” and he is now setting off on a European tour, he said.

REVIEW: Giorgio Armani Men’s Spring 2018 Collection >>

Japanese actor Hidetoshi Nishijima, who fronts the new Armani made to measure campaign, contended the designer’s suits that are specifically fitted for him work wonders on his shoulders and back. “I never feel tired, even after many hours,” said Nishijima. Fit and function, all in one.

SEE ALSO: Front Row at Milan Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2018: All The Pictures >>

More From Milan Men’s Spring 2018 Collections:



Prada Men’s Spring 2018: All the quirk and romance of the fall collection was swept away – in a moment – by Miuccia Prada, who sent her preppy nerds and rustic hippies packing.

Tom Ford Men’s Spring 2018: It’s a bright, bright sunshiny spring for Tom Ford, whose collection was filled with hot Mediterranean tones.

Salvatore Ferragamo Men’s Spring 2018: A summer on the Italian Riviera inspired Guillaume Meilland’s young and effortless chic collection.

MSGM Men’s Spring 2018: The youthful, upbeat collection confirmed Massimo Giorgetti’s status as a key player in Milan’s new guard.

Versace Men’s Spring 2018: It was vintage Versace through the Millennial lens, and those who are already fans won’t be let down. But there could have been so much more.