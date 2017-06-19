ON YOUR MARKS: Moncler’s chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini always emphasizes the brand’s connection to its history – mountain-climbing and sports in general – and likes to invite athletes to its men’s wear show in Milan. This season, the guest list included no less than seven athletes, from French ski champion Kevin Rolland to racers Carmen Jorda and Antonio Giovinazzi. Victor Cruz, the wide receiver for the Chicago Bears, attending his fourth Moncler show, said fashion helps him “open my eyes to different things.” While mum about the details, Cruz said he was “getting [his] feet wet” in fashion and let slip that collaborations, such as his capsule collection with 3X1 two years ago, might develop into something more.

SEE ALSO: Moncler Gamme Bleu Spring 2018

Conversely, Alexander Wennberg, the Swedish National Hockey League player, said he was new to runway shows. Based in Columbus, Ohio, this is hockey’s off season, and Wennberg was spending his summer in Stockholm. There were also three American rappers – Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Peep and Joey Bada$$, who said music changed his life. “It’s the most influential force,” he said, a force that also helped him approach different worlds. “Who would have dreamed I would one day be wearing high fashion?” he remarked, pointing to his Moncler red bomber.

More From Milan Men’s Spring 2018 Collections:



Prada Men’s Spring 2018: All the quirk and romance of the fall collection was swept away – in a moment – by Miuccia Prada, who sent her preppy nerds and rustic hippies packing.

Salvatore Ferragamo Men’s Spring 2018: A summer on the Italian Riviera inspired Guillaume Meilland’s young and effortless chic collection.

Versace Men’s Spring 2018: It was vintage Versace through the Millennial lens, and those who are already fans won’t be let down. But there could have been so much more.

Ralph Lauren Purple Label Men’s Spring 2018: The collection centered on taking the best from the past and repackaging it for a new generation.

Ermenegildo Zegna Men’s Spring 2018: The laid-back ath-luxe mood was elevated by impressive material research.

Emporio Armani Men’s Spring 2018: The Asian-inspired collection featured clever plays on layering.