ONE FOR ALL: Giorgio Armani has built his reputation over more than four decades, catering to customers around the world. This diversity was embodied by the guests at his namesake show on Tuesday. Cases in point: the understated Giuseppe Sala, the mayor of Milan who has, arguably, never been spotted without a suit and tie, and rapper Future, wearing a forest green shearling biker jacket over checkered pants and sporting braided and partly bleached dreadlocks and diamond earrings and necklaces. While Future said he was enjoying some down time, Sala spoke about Milan’s growing appeal as a tourist city. “Tourists were up 20 percent in the November-December period,” he said. “Milan can compete with the big international cities around the world and fashion is the perfect draw.” Sala, who said he’s enjoyed a “personal friendship” with Armani for years said he was “grateful for what he’s doing for the city.”