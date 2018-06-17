MILAN — On Friday, the Italian Chamber of Fashion marked the opening of Milan Fashion Week with the fourth edition of Milano Moda Graduate, which continues to promote young designers.

The show featured collections from eight designers selected among students of Italian fashion schools including, among others, IED, Istituto Marangoni, NABA and Domus Academy.

Camera Nazionale della Moda invited a jury presided over by Renzo Rosso, founder of Diesel parent group OTB, to evaluate the candidates and assign the award. Other members of the jury included Camera president Carlo Capasa; Anna Zegna; Marco Lau, merchandising manager at Harvey Nichols Hong Kong, and Alessandra Carra, chief executive officer of Agnona, among others.

Mauro Muzio Medaglia of Accademia Costume e Moda scooped up the CNMI Fashion Trust award for best collection with a women’s wear lineup inspired by the Forties and referencing the style of Peggy Guggenheim, featuring see-through dresses nipped at the waist in pale shades of pink and mint.

The prize of 10,000 euros is aimed at helping the designer develop his business. Rosso, who contended that “young designers embody cross-pollination, freshness and spontaneity,” presented the award.

The prize was backed by the CNMI Fashion Trust — a nonprofit entity established in May and supported by a group of philanthropists, entrepreneurs and investors, which helps young talents. For the past three months, the trust has also organized a range of educational programs involving the eight finalists, with the support of its partners, including zipper manufacturer YKK, The Woolmark Co. and Facebook.

Other winners included Istituto Marangoni’s Alejandra Rendon Felix, who received the YKK prize with a collection celebrating her Mexican roots, and Cecilia Juarez Balta of IED, whose folksy lineup was rewarded with the Vogue Talents award.

Alongside the fashion designers’ show, Milano Moda Graduate staged a static exhibition focusing on accessory design, communication, fashion marketing and styling, each category with a prize. University of Campania’s Emanuela Mammalella received the CNMI award from Capasa as special recognition for the experimental collaboration focused on tailoring, developed with Kiton. The student was offered an internship at one of the CNMI associate companies.

The next edition of Milano Moda Graduate will take place in June 2019.