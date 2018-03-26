CALIFORNIA VIBES: Milly cofounder and creative director Michelle Smith always felt her brand had a California aesthetic to it. A new pop-up at Fred Segal’s Sunset Boulevard flagship could help the company in boosting the line’s physical presence on the West Coast.

“I have a big presence on the East Coast and other regions like Chicago and then the South, and I can see from milly.com that I have a tremendous demand from the West Coast, but I don’t have a very strong physical presence here with my product,” Smith said of why the Fred Segal pop-up made sense. “It’s really exciting to have a physical presence here now and be able to really meet customers.”

Smith was in town to not only show her fall line to fashion editors but also prepare for Tuesday’s unveiling of a six-week pop-up at Fred Segal, which will also include Milly-dedicated windows for the next two weeks. The windows will feature some of the pieces from an exclusive capsule done in collaboration with Fred Segal, in addition to neon art curated especially for the pop-in, with a focus around themes of female empowerment and self-care.

The capsule for the store, part of the “Wildflower” spring collection, includes pleated dresses, bustier tops with coordinating high-waist shorts, T-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts with an opening price point of around $80 to $90. Some of the pieces will bear regionally inspired sayings such as “California Love” and “Power to the Flower,” the latter of which will be offered exclusively in-store in rainbow lettering.

Milly, fresh off outfitting Michelle Obama for her official portrait earlier this year, is at an “exciting moment” with plenty of momentum behind it, Smith said. How the company proceeds on the West Coast after the Fred Segal pop-up is something Milly is now plotting, Smith said, adding “It’s something that we’re thinking about and that we are planning for. I think we want to see how this pop-up goes, but we have a tremendous presence here online.…So we know that what we have is viable.”