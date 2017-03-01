MICKEY, MINNIE & ME: French designer Marie Marquet, founder of the two-year-old MiniMe Paris label, has tied up with Disneyland Paris to create a capsule collection for the amusement park’s 25th anniversary this year.

Marquet has put her whimsical stamp on a range of nine items inspired by iconic Disney references and characters for the occasion.

“The world of Disney has been an inspiration for me since I was really small,” said Marquet at a launch event Wednesday morning at Colette, where the collection is selling exclusively during Paris Fashion Week before being launched in stores at Disneyland Paris mid-March.

The collection includes three fun headbands – the park’s iconic Minnie-ears headband is reinterpreted to feature the heads of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, for example – two felt hats, three T-shirts and a sweatshirt. As well as Mickey and Minnie, inspiration comes from characters like Alice and Tinkerbell as well as Disney’s unmistakable enchanted castle logo. Marquet also created an illustrated gift box shaped like a book for the occasion.

It is the first time Disneyland Paris has collaborated with a fashion designer on merchandise, and the tie-up has been two years in the making. Marquet said the partnership could be extended in the future. Every item in the collection, which is made in the label’s Paris workshops, retails for less than 200 euros, or $212 at current exchange.

Marquet trained at the Ecole de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne and worked at houses including Hermès, Balmain and Chanel before founding her own label, which is inspired by fairy tales and pop surrealism. Marquet’s designs are handcrafted in her Paris workshop using high-end materials sourced uniquely in France.

The designer will stage her first official Paris Fashion Week presentation on March 6, and has been part of the Chambre Syndicale-based Designer’s Apartment showroom since September 2016.

Her first collection, shown at Who’s Next in September 2014, was picked up by retailers like Colette, Isetan, 10 Corso Como and Harvey Nichols. The brand, which offers accessories and ready-to-wear, is now stocked in around 40 doors worldwide.