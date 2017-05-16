NICE GIG, IF YOU CAN GET IT: Following the success of the 2016 Limited Edition Chandon Holiday bottle designed by Rebecca Minkoff, Chandon and Minkoff are taking their relationship to the next level.

Minkoff has been tapped as Chandon brand ambassador and will work with the winemaker on several programs and initiatives throughout the year targeted to female consumers between the ages of 25 and 40.

The designer recently traveled to Chandon in Napa Valley where she spent time with the winemaker, Pauline Lhote, who taught her the basics of winemaking and shared an in-depth look into Chandon’s American heritage in California. Shoppers at Minkoff’s stores may have even noticed the in-store sipping experiences now offered courtesy of Chandon.

On June 24, Minkoff will participate in the brand’s annual Summer Fete at 55 Water Street in New York, where she’ll showcase her designs and share her innovative approach to fashion through the world of wine. This fall at NYFW, Minkoff will also display her newest designs for Chandon, where she’ll reveal the 2017 Limited-Edition holiday bottles that will be available from September through January and share a look at an upcoming new accessory that will be designed to celebrate her role as Chandon Brand Ambassador and #ChandonSquad leader. Details of that accessory weren’t disclosed. Minkoff will also launch a series of videos that will help consumers and aspiring wine enthusiasts understand the world of wine.

