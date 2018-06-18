MINKOFF’S CANNES ADVENTURES: Rebecca Minkoff is participating in several panels and activities at Cannes Lions, the world’s biggest festival and awards for the creative and marketing communications industry that takes place Monday through Friday.

Minkoff will participate in a panel on Tuesday entitled “The Female Quotient,” that will also include Sophia Amoruso, founder and chief executive officer of Girlboss and Dee Poku, founder of the WIE Network/The Other Festival and will be moderated by Jennifer DaSilva, president of Berlin Cameron. The topic of the discussion is “Transforming Workplace Culture for the ‘Now’ Generation.” Minkoff will discuss how to navigate the shifting perception of what it means to be a woman in business.

The designer is also cohosting a WIE Network Cannes Lions Dinner on Tuesday for women, along with Havas Media, Berlin Cameron and Deloitte Digital. The invitation-only event will be held on the Shutterstock yacht and will include a keynote and group discussion.

She is also involved in a Pinterest Beach Panel discussion on Wednesday with DaSilva, led by Rashi Rosenberg, creative strategy lead at Pinterest. On Thursday, the designer will give a keynote address and will speak about her career in a Q&A format in a classroom visit.

Minkoff has produced a vintage, garment dyed T-shirt with the message, “Together Is Better,” that will be sold as part of the Confidence Collection in The Girls’ Lounge @ Cannes Lion. Minkoff will host a Grl Pwr pop-up shop within the Confidence Closet in the Girls’ Lounge, where guests and attendees can shop other pieces from her collection.

Other fashion industry executives participating in Cannes Lion include Avery Baker, chief brand officer at Tommy Hilfiger, who is giving a talk, and Heart’s chief content officer Joanna Coles in conversation with Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and ceo of Bumble.