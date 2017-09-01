MINNIE TAKES MANHATTAN: It’s about time: Minnie Mouse will be touching down in Manhattan next week to attend her first New York Fashion Week visit. Her first order of business is posing for photographs at the Empire State Building Observatory on Tuesday at 10 a.m. During her stay she plans to attend a master class at Instagram with Eva Chen, head of fashion partnerships, and visit Refinery 29 to talk trends with Annie Georgia Greenberg, fashion editor at large, video producer and host. She may even attend a fashion week party Friday night. At press time, she had no plans to attend a fashion show, but obviously that could change once publicists get wind of her visit.

Long considered a fashion icon, Minnie has served as a muse for designers, inspiring new fashion collections and appearing in magazines and runway shows all over the world. Her classic polka-dot ensemble has been continually reimagined by the fashion industry through the decades.