PEARLS AND SWINE: Miss Piggy will bask in the spotlight — her favorite place — during the Fashion Awards in London as the Swarovski Red Carpet Presenter. The appearance will mark Miss Piggy’s debut at the British awards ceremony.

She and Derek Blasberg will cohost the live-stream on Dec. 4 at Royal Albert Hall on behalf of Swarovski, the event’s headline sponsor. “Moi on the red carpet is always a spectacular event,” said Miss Piggy.

“I promise everyone a night of incomparable and unpredictable moi! Having moi as the red-carpet presenter for the 2017 Fashion Awards truly pushes the limits of fabulosity.”

While it’s still unclear what Miss Piggy will be wearing that evening, the outfit won’t be boring.

She has told WWD that when it comes to fashion, it’s about pleasing yourself first. “If you’re happy with how you look, don’t worry about pleasing others — it’s not as if their opinion actually matters!

“Also, I believe that what you wear should say something about you. My clothes always make a statement, and that statement is usually: “Hey, look at me, I’m wearing something original, expensive…and I got the network to pay for it!”

