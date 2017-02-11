WHO RUNS THE WORLD?: Fresh off her win as Miss Universe, Iris Mittenaere was seated in the front row at Lacoste. The 24-year-old beauty queen, who hails from Lille, France, said she was attending a few fashion shows this week and will be walking the runway Monday at the Sherri Hill show. Mittenaere said that she will be working this year for the charity Smile Train, which helps children with cleft palates. After her reign as Miss Universe is over, she plans to become a dental surgeon.

Also in the crowd was blogger Aimee Song, who pens the fashion and interior design blog Song of Style.