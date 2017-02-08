ATH-LEISURE OFFERING: Missoni has created an activewear capsule range for Mytheresa.com which launches on Thursday, WWD has learned.

The collection takes its cue from Jennifer Missoni — an actress, yoga advocate, daughter of Luca Missoni, and niece of Angela Missoni, the company’s creative director.

The Missoni x Mytheresa.com six-piece range, designed by Angela Missoni, consists of a cropped cardigan, a top, leggings, a jumpsuit, a halter neck bra and trousers — all done in the Italian house’s signature patterns. This is the first time the Italian brand has partnered with the e-tailer on an ath-leisure collection, a project that’s in line with Mytheresa’s plan to amp up its athleticwear offer on the site.

Prices range from 280 euros, or $299, for a halter neck bra to 670 euros, or $716, for a crossover jumpsuit. It will be sold on Mytheresa.com exclusively.

In addition to serving as muse for the range, Missoni will feature in a short film as well as in yoga video tutorials. Everything has been filmed in a villa north of Milan. The videos will run across the e-tailer’s social media platforms and web site.

“There is a trend in activewear,” said Angela Missoni. “And as I felt this part of the wardrobe was missing from my regular collection; this is why I created this activewear capsule.”