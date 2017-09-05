MIXING IT UP: Tieing in with fashion week, Mixology Clothing Co. will launch a weeklong pop-up shop collaboration within the W New York – Times Square.

The shop will officially launch with a VIP event hosted by Dawn Del Russo, style expert and TV host, on Sept. 7 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. There will also be a performance by Bianca Monica, a DJ and photo booth social media session.

Located on the seventh floor of the W New York – Times Square, the shop will be curated by cofounder, vice president and head buyer Gabrielle Edwards. The pop-up will feature a variety of back-to-school trends, ath-leisure, a mixture of classic and vintage Ts and accessible jewelry/accessories retailing from $50 to $150.

Among the labels that will be featured are Decker, Jet, BB Dakota, Brooklyn Karma, Darah Dahl, Flying Monkey Daydreamer, Rails, Levi’s, Strut This, Jonathan Saint, Sunday Stevens and Voluspa. The pop-up will be open to the public from Sept. 7 to 14.

Mixology was founded in 2012 by Jon and Rene Shapiro (who are still active in the company) and owned by brother-sister duo Jordan and Gabrielle Edwards. The retailer has seven stores in the Tristate area, with an eighth opening in mid-November in the Closter Plaza in Closter, N.J.