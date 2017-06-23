Moda Operandi is embedding Amazon Pay’s technology even further into its e-commerce experience — this time on Instagram. The retailer is leveraging marketing technology firm’s Curalate’s Like2Buy tool with Amazon Pay to allow for a more streamlined checkout process. Users visiting Moda Operandi’s Like2Buy shoppable gallery on Instagram can click the Amazon Pay button on any item they wish to purchase, which automatically fills out shipping and payment information via their Amazon account. “We know our client is engaging with us on mobile for content and more recently, shopping,” said Keiron McCammon, chief technology officer at Moda Operandi. While the entire process doesn’t take place on the social platform — the customer is then rerouted to Modaoperandi.com to confirm their purchase — it’s definitely a “simpler and easier path to purchase,” according to Apu Gupta, chief executive officer of Curalate.

Moda Operandi first teamed with Amazon Pay in April of last year, making the six-year-old e-commerce sit Amazon Payments’s first luxury partner. At launch, the luxury retailer added a Pay With Amazon option on-site to allow shoppers to use their Amazon identities to check out and Amazon implemented an advertising product that can target consumers on its own platform and direct them to Modaoperandi.com.