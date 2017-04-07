Helena Christensen was in her element on Thursday night.

“I love capes. I’m obsessed with capes,” said the model, flitting through the intimate rooms of the Moda Operandi Madison outpost in New York. “I actually have a nice little, tiny collection of vintage capes. And I recognize a lot of the design and style in some of these — the embroidery, the lace.”

She’d come to the Upper East Side town house to check out Burberry’s “The Cape Reimagined” exhibit, inspired by British artist Henry Moore. The couture pieces had been reimagined in various ways: through feathers, furs, even pieces of ceramic. Each style was for sale exclusively through the retailer, and — if the price or buyer is right — were one-of-a-kind.

Various friends-of-the-brand made their way out for the celebratory event — Georgia Fowler, Riley Montana, Leigh Lezark, Poppy Jamie, Amber Anderson — and while all were dressed in Burberry, none were cloaked in the style of the evening.

“Capes are not always the easiest to wear,” Christensen admitted. “If you wear something that’s fitted, then it’s actually beautiful, because [a cape] breaks the whole contour. I like when things are not too tight; the cape is a good little cover. Also, in summertime, instead of wearing something more heavy — it’s almost like a shawl, but more designed in a way,” she continued. “Through all the ages, it’s just a very luxurious decoration piece, almost.”

At that, Christensen took a shining to one of the pieces propped atop a model form in the corner of the back room — a voluminous feathered style which she later took for a test drive, slipping it over her own shoulders.

“The Cape Reimagined” will next make its way to L.A. for a public exhibition.

