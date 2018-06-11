MESSAGE SENT: E-tailer ModCloth is ramping marketing efforts amid plans to build out its FitShops.

The company, which opened a San Francisco store last week, on Monday launched its “Say It Louder” campaign which is to reflect a new positioning of the brand. The company enlisted rapper Melissa Viviane Jefferson, known to fans as Lizzo; singer and songwriter Victory Boyd; country singer Camaron Marvel Ochs, or Cam to followers; and musician Kacy Hill for the advertising.

“It’s a journey that’s been evolving for some time,” said ModCloth vice president of marketing Mike Janover of the campaign.

The company, part of Walmart Inc., spoke to roughly 3,400 women via surveys, focus groups and an online panel as part of research leading up to the new marketing creative. Participants were a mix of current, lapsed and prospective customers. What resulted was a need to play up what Janover called the company’s price-value equation, fits and the versatility of the company’s assortment.

ModCloth, which celebrates its 16th birthday in the summer, in March confirmed it hired former Bonobos cfo and chief operating officer Antonio Nieves to succeed former ceo Matthew Kaness. The hiring reflected a return to the company for Nieves, who previously served as ModCloth cfo.

The campaign consists of video, a mailorder catalogue, social and digital. Janover added there’s been deeper investments in video, print and areas such as influencer marketing.

“It’s more of an evolution than a revolution,” Janover said in describing the campaign. “The product hasn’t materially changed. We still have the spirit of inclusiveness. We still celebrate individuality. We’re still extremely accessible price points.”

The campaign’s launch follows Friday’s opening of ModCloth’s second FitShop concept, which is located in San Francisco. The company’s largely kept mum on its strategy for the stores, but this year appears to be ramping those efforts with a plan to open additional shops in markets such as Washington D.C., New York and Los Angeles.